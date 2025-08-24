Travs Win Fifth in a Row

Published on August 24, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers rode a strong five inning start from Adam Seminaris as they topped the Springfield Cardinals, 4-2 on Sunday afternoon for a fifth straight victory. Seminaris tossed five innings while surrendering just one run on the way to his sixth win of the year. The offense put up a pair of runs in the fourth and fifth innings to provide the support. Jared Sundstrom and Caleb Cali each hit triples for the Travs. Nick Davila threw a scoreless ninth to notch his fourth save.

Moments That Mattered

* Sundstrom tied the game with a triple in the fourth scoring Colt Emerson who had been hit by a pitch. Sundstrom then came home with the go-ahead run on an error on a pickoff attempt moments later.

* Springfield put two on with two out in the ninth bringing the go-ahead run to the plate but Davila got the Cardinals top home run hitter, Leonardo Bernal to hit a soft lineout and end the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Blake Rambusch: 1-2, BB, RBI

* LHP Adam Seminaris: Win, 5 IP, 5 H, R, 2 BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas won the season series from Springfield, 15-9.

* Manager Ryan Scott claimed his 200th career victory over three seasons as a manager.

After a day off Monday, the Travs return to action on Tuesday starting a six game series at Wichita. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.