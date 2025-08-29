Springfield Inches Closer to Franchise Win Record

Published on August 28, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals defeated the Midland RockHounds 6-3 on Thursday night for their third straight win. After trailing 3-0, the Cardinals scored six unanswered runs to pick up their 76th win of the year.

DECISIONS:

W: Ricardo Velez (4-1)

L: Braden Nett (6-6)

S: Michael Watson (3)

Brody Moore unties this ballgame! He drops a two-run double down the line and Springfield is in front. pic.twitter.com/8LrUVABOCi - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) August 29, 2025

NOTES:

Chen-Wei Lin became the first Springfield Cardinal born in Taiwan on Tuesday. He faced nine batters in his Double-A debut.

The Cardinals were playing their final game of 2025 as the Cashew Chickens. They went 6-2 as their alternate identity during the season.

Ricardo Velez fired 3.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Dakota Harris went 2-for-4 with two runs driven in. Brody Moore tallied another multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Michael Watson closed down his third Double-A save in three tries.

UP NEXT:

Friday, August 28, 7:05 PM CT vs. Midland RockHounds at Hammons Field

In Our Cardinals Red Era Night, Friendship Bracelet Giveaway (2,000), Louie's Version Fireworks presented by Power 96.5

LHP Pete Hansen (7-4, 3.76) vs RHP Yunior Tur (3-5, 2.79)

Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM / TV: Bally Sports Live & MiLB.TV







