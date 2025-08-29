Walk-Off HR Spoils Night in Wichita

Wichita, KS - Colt Emerson hit two go-ahead home runs but the Arkansas Travelers fell just short on Thursday night, losing 7-4 to the Wichita Wind Surge. The game ended on a walk-off grand slam hit by Kala'i Rosario, the league's leading home run hitter. It was his second home run of the night. The two blasts by Emerson had put the Travs on top in the first and eighth innings. Jurrangelo Cijntje pitched five innings in his fourth Double-A start, allowing just two runs on three hits but took no decision.

Moments That Mattered

* Michael Arroyo was hit by the first pitch of the game and Emerson homered on the very next pitch giving Arkansas a 2-0 lead, two pitches in.

* An error opened the bottom of the ninth with a base hit following to put tying runs on base right away and get the ball rolling for Wichita.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Colt Emerson: 2-5, 2 runs, 2 HR, 3 RBI

* 3B Josh Hood: 2-4, 2 SB

News and Notes

* Emerson's two blasts were the fifth multi-homer game of the year for Arkansas.

* Kingsbury was charged with his first blown save of the season in 10 chances.

The series continues on Friday night with righty Michael Morales (2-6, 4.83) making the start for Arkansas against righty C.J. Culpepper (1-1, 2.21). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







