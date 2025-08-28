Hooks Swipe Nine Bags, Dombroski Deals Win

TULSA - Corpus Christi stole a season-high nine bases while Trey Dombroski pitched five shutout frames as the Hooks engineered a 6-1 victory over the Drillers Wednesday night at ONEOK Field.

Dombroski tied the organizational lead with his eighth win and lowered his ERA to 3.92, scattering three singles without issuing a free pass. The 6-foot-5 southpaw struck out five while delivering 46 of 66 pitches for strikes.

Trey Dombroski strikes out 5 against 3 singles over 5.0 shutout innings! pic.twitter.com/6awzModxjh - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) August 28, 2025

The Hooks managed their first run thanks to a two-out rally in the second. Luis Baez's double to right was followed by a Pascanel Ferreras base hit, putting runners at the corners. Baez and Ferreras then engineered a double steal for a 1-0 edge.

Baez, batting .400 with a 1.015 OPS in August, led the charge by going 3-for-5 with two runs and three stolen bases.

Corpus Christi plated three in the fourth with a throwing error augmenting RBI singles by Pascanel Ferreras and Lucas Spence.

Ferreras joined Jeron Williams in going 2-for-4 with an RBI and two steals.

Manuel Urias earned a hold, blanking the Drillers from the sixth through the eighth.

Will Bush drew three walks as the Hooks coaxed nine walks on the night.







