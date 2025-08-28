Roccaforte's 10th-Inning Homer Lifts Nats to Win

Published on August 28, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, TX -- Carson Roccaforte blasted a two-run homer in the 10th inning Wednesday night, lifting the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (38-25, 61-61) over the Amarillo Sod Poodles (33-20, 65-57) in 10 innings while cutting the Naturals' deficit in the North Division playoff race to two games. The two teams continue their series Thursday evening with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

The Nats grabbed an early lead, scoring three runs on five hits in the opening frame, but Amarillo slowly chipped away, scoring runs in the fourth, sixth, and a three-run seventh to take control. The Naturals got a run back in the eighth to make it a two-run game when Sam Ruta walked with the bases loaded.

In the top of the ninth, the Naturals came back to take the lead. Outfielder Gavin Cross hit his 15th home run of the year and second of the series to cut the Sod Poodles' lead to one, and Justin Johnson doubled later in the frame to make it a tie game at 6-6. Spencer Niven lifted a sacrifice fly to center later in the frame, plating Johnson to give NWA a 7-6 edge.

In the bottom of the inning, the Sod Poodles tied the game again, forcing extras. With Dustin Dickerson on, Roccaforte hit a ball deep to center field that bounced off the top of the wall and carried over for a two-run homer. Roccaforte's second blast with the Naturals gave them a 9-7 lead and while Amarillo scored in the bottom of the 10th, NWA held on to even the series 9-8.

