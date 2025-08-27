Final Homestand Highlights: September 2nd - September 7th

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The final homestand of the regular season is Tuesday, September 2nd through Sunday, September 7th as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals take on the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A St. Louis) at Arvest Ballpark. The final home series includes daily food and drink specials as Buck-A-Brat, Dollar Hot Dogs, and Thirsty Thursday™ highlight the first three games before Fan Appreciation Weekend arrives with back-to-back Post-Game Fireworks Shows (Friday and Saturday) and a Bobby Witt Jr. Collector Card Figurine Giveaway on Saturday while the home schedule concludes with a Family Sunday highlighted by a FREE Kids Snack Giveaway and Kids Run the Bases.

Tuesday, September 2 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT WITH SCARLET LETTER TUESDAY ON AN ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy $1 Johnsonville brats for the final time in 2025 (limit 4 per transaction).

SCARLET LETTER TUESDAY - Fans of age can get $5 12 oz. Scarlet Letter cans at each of our concourse portable locations (Section 109 and 116) on Tuesday night courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets per transaction.

Wednesday, September 3 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1 HOT DOGS PRESENTED BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND WONDER BREAD WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO ON A SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY

$1 HOT DOGS - Bring your appetite for the last $1 hot dog night of the season, which is courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. and Wonder Bread (limit 4 per transaction).

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a great prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY - Get $5 12 oz. Scarlet Letter cans at our concourse portable (Section 109) or the Bullpen Beer Bar (Section 101) on Wednesday night courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

Thursday, September 4 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ PRESENTED BY DAVE & BUSTER'S ON AN UNUSED TICKET GAME

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Enjoy $2 drafts at two specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. The final Thirsty Thursday™ of the year is presented by Dave & Buster's.

UNUSED TICKET GAME - Any unused or unscanned tickets from the 2025 season can be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office for a ticket of equal value to Thursday night's game. This is the final time fans can utilize unused tickets. The Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office opens at noon each day of the homestand.

Friday, September 5 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FAN APPRECIATION WEEKEND PRESENTED BY AT&T FEATURING A FIREWORKS FRIDAY BY FARM RICH AND A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA (5:45 P.M. - 6:45 P.M.)

FAN APPRECIATION WEEKEND - Join us at Arvest Ballpark for Fan Appreciation Weekend presented by AT&T as the Naturals take on the Double-A St. Louis Cardinals for the final three home games of the regular season. The weekend will feature fireworks, giveaways, and more as we close out the home schedule in style.

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - The final Friday night post-game fireworks spectacular is presented by Farm Rich.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Begin the last home weekend of the season by arriving early on Friday night to enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, down the first base concourse.

Saturday, September 6 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

FAN APPRECIATION WEEKEND PRESENTED BY AT&T FEATURING A BOBBY WITT JR. COLLECTOR CARD FIGURINE GIVEAWAY COURTESY OF WHATABURGER, THE FINAL POST-GAME FIREWORKS SHOW OF 2025, AND A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA (4:30 P.M. - 5:30 P.M.)

FAN APPRECIATION WEEKEND - Join us at Arvest Ballpark for Fan Appreciation Weekend presented by AT&T as the Naturals take on the Double-A St. Louis Cardinals for the final two home games of the regular season. Tonight's game features fireworks, giveaways, and more as we close out the home schedule in style.

BOBBY WITT JR. COLLECTOR CARD FIGURINE - The first 1,000 fans in attendance for the final home Saturday will receive a one-of-a-kind Bobby Witt Jr. Collector Card Figurine Giveaway courtesy of Whataburger.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Fans will be treated to the best in sight and sound for one last time in 2025.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Enjoy 'Happy Hour' specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse. This is the last Bullpen Party scheduled during the 2025 season.

Sunday, September 7 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

FAN APPRECIATION WEEKEND PRESENTED BY AT&T ON A FAMILY SUNDAY FEATURING A FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY BY MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES

FAN APPRECIATION WEEKEND - Join us at Arvest Ballpark for Fan Appreciation Weekend presented by AT&T as the Naturals close out their home schedule in style with fan giveaways, lucky seat winners, and more.

FAMILY SUNDAY - Catch the final home game of the regular season with your family and friends.

FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY - Kids 12 and under will receive a FREE Clif Kid Zbar at Sunday afternoon's home finale. All kids in attendance will receive a voucher as they enter the main gates of the ballpark that can be redeemed at select concession stands for the snack courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - For one last time in 2025, kids are invited to participate in the Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy Go-Health.

