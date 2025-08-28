Wind Surge Outslug Travelers

Published on August 27, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - Kala'i Rosario ended his night a single shy of the cycle in an 8-5 victory for the Wichita Wind Surge over the Arkansas Travelers at Equity Bank Park. After jumping ahead with four runs in the third inning, the Wind Surge kept the Travelers at bay with timely scoring and strong pitching out of the bullpen.

The win vaults the Wind Surge ahead of Arkansas in the standings. Wichita is tied with Northwest Arkansas for third place, two back of Tulsa for a potential playoff spot with 16 games to play, 11 at home. Wichita will host Tulsa next week.

Bill Knight brought in Hogan Windish on an RBI single to left field in the top of the third. Wichita responded by sending all nine men to the plate and scoring four runs on four hits in the home half of the frame. The four runs came in on a solo shot by Rosario, an RBI single by Rubel Cespedes, and a two-run line drive knock to right by Jose Salas.

Hendry Mendez brought in a fifth Wind Surge run on a single in the next inning to give Wichita a 5-1 lead through four innings.

Arkansas put up a crooked number of their own with three runs in the top of the fifth, with the big hit of the frame being a two-run shot to left-center by Hunter Fitz-Gerald.

Kaelen Culpepper yanked an RBI single into left field to gift a 6-4 lead to the Wind Surge in the bottom of the fifth inning.

A double steal allowed Blake Rambusch to score for the Travelers in the top of the seventh and make it a one-run game just before the stretch.

Mendez pulled a run-scoring double inside the first base line, with Andrew Cossetti following with a single that deflected into left field to score Mendez in the bottom of the eighth inning for an 8-5 advantage that later became the final score.

Mike Paredes finished with two no-hit innings, a walk, and two strikeouts to record his fourth save of the season. Ryan Gallagher earned the win as the Wichita starter to improve to 3-1 in Double-A. Over five innings, he gave up four earned runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Kala'i Rosario takes the Texas League lead in home runs (21) and now has more than 50 extra base hits on the season.

Kala'i Rosario finishes a single shy of the cycle.

Logan Whitaker, Tanner Andrews, and Mike Paredes hold Arkansas to an unearned run on a hit over the final four frames.

Mike Paredes is tied for second on the Wind Surge in saves (4).

