Tony La Russa to Headline Dinner on the Diamond in Springfield

Tickets are on sale now for the 9th Annual Dinner on the Diamond at Hammons Field, presented by Aaron Sachs & Associates, featuring Hall of Famer and World Series Champion Manager Tony La Russa!

Hosted by Aaron Sachs & Associates and the Springfield Cardinals on the award-winning infield at Hammons Field, Dinner on the Diamond with Tony La Russa will take place on Saturday, September 27 with gates opening at 5:00 PM. The annual event features an exclusive Meet & Greet, a full program for all fans, a delicious dinner, a silent and live auction to benefit the Shelly Sachs Foundation and much more. Each attendee will also go home with an autographed baseball from the Hall of Famer.

Deadline to purchase is September 19.

ABOUT TONY LA RUSSA

A 2014 Major League Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, Tony La Russa managed the St. Louis Cardinals from 1996 - 2011, winning two World Series titles and a Manager of the Year award while donning the Birds on the Bat.

Also a St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame inductee with his number 10 retired by the organization, he led the big league club to one of the most famous World Series victories in modern baseball history, culminating with the franchise's 11th Championship Title. A seven-game series victory over the Texas Rangers in 2011 highlighted by former Dinner on the Diamond featured speaker David Freese's dramatic game six walk-off home run cemented La Russa's legacy as one of greats to ever don Cardinals red.

La Russa will return to Hammons Field for the third time. He previously visited the Ozarks on two separate occasions for exhibition games between Springfield and St. Louis in 2005 and 2008. He joins eight other Cardinals legends as Dinner on the Diamond featured speakers including Rick Ankiel (2017), David Eckstein (2018), Ozzie Smith (2019), Whitey Herzog (2020), Ted Simmons (2021), Matt Holliday (2022), David Freese (2023) and José Oquendo (2024).







