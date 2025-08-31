Cross, Squires Go Back-To-Back in 9-2 Win

AMARILLO, TX - Gavin Cross and Brett Squires hit back-to-back home runs as part of a seven-run, seventh inning Saturday night, lifting the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (30-26, 63-62) to a 9-2 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles (34-22, 66-59) Saturday night. The win helps the Nats keep pace with the Tulsa Drillers, trailing by 3.0 games. Tulsa currently leads the race for the final playoff spot in the North Division. The two teams finish the series Sunday with a 1:05 PM CT first pitch.

The Sod Poodles scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the third when Gavin Logan hit his second home run in as many games, but the Naturals answered the very next half-inning. Squires lifted a sac fly to left with Carson Roccaforte on third, coming home to score to tie the game.

In the top of the sixth, Cross doubled to left, bringing Roccaforte around again to give NWA a 2-1 lead. In the top of the seventh, the Naturals plated seven runs to take a 9-1 lead. The big inning was punctuated by back-to-back homers from Cross, who hit his 16th and third of the series, and Squires with his ninth of the year.

Amarillo scored again in the bottom of the seventh, but Naturals' pitching kept them off the board the rest of the night in the 9-2 win.

The Naturals and Sod Poodles finish up the series Sunday afternoon with a 1:05 PM CT first pitch at Hodgetown in Amarillo, TX.







