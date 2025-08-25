Sod Poodles Use Five-Run Fourth to Secure Series Win

Published on August 25, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Five runs in the fourth inning proved to be all the Amarillo Sod Poodles (32-19, 64-56) needed to claim a 5-4 Sunday win and 4-2 series win over the San Antonio Missions (19-32, 58-62). The Missions out-hit Amarillo, but a 1-9 showing with runners in scoring position meant they left 10 on base and missed their chances to come back

Harry Gustin started San Antonio's bullpen game. The lefty tossed three scoreless innings while allowing two hits and two walks with two strikeouts. His clean beginning gave the offense a chance to get to work.

San Antonio scored first off Amarillo starter Alec Baker. With Francisco Acuña at third base and the infield drawn in, Albert Fabian lined a single past first and into right field to give the Missions a 1-0 lead.

Amarillo didn't take kindly to that lead. Gustin left after three innings and turned the page to Kevin Kopps. The Sod Poodles treated Kopps harshly, scoring five runs in the fourth inning. The runs all came with two outs, and they came in the form of consecutive singles from J.J. D'Orazio, Jean Walters, Ryan Waldschmidt and Gavin Conticello. By the time Stephen Jones ended the inning, Amarillo took a 5-1 lead.

The Missions immediately swiped a run back in the bottom of the fourth when Braedon Karpathios smacked an RBI double 107 mph off the bat. Baker made it out of the inning after that with Amarillo's advantage at 5-2.

Bernal relieved Baker, and his first frame went well. However, Anthony Vilar tagged him for a solo homer off the right-field scoreboard in the sixth, pulling the Missions within 5-3.

After Philip Abner held the Missions down, Eli Saul was the next man up. Saul finished the seventh but ran into trouble in the eighth. He walked a man and then hit another, so Zane Russell replaced him. Eli Wilson bunted the runners over successfully, placing the tying runs in scoring position. Karpathios drove in another run with a groundout, but Acuña flew out, so San Antonio still trailed by one.

Russell stayed on for the ninth and retired the Missions 1-2-3, securing the series win for Amarillo.

UP NEXT:

The Missions have a day off on Monday as they head north to Frisco to face the RoughRiders. First pitch on Tuesday is at 7:05 p.m.







