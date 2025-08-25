Victor Lizarraga Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

Published on August 25, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Minor League Baseball announced that San Antonio Missions starter Victor Lizarraga is the Texas League Pitcher of the Week for the week of Aug. 18-24.

Lizarraga tossed seven scoreless innings on Saturday, Aug. 23 against the Amarillo Sod Poodles while allowing just three hits, walking no one and striking out a season-high nine batters. He became just the second Missions pitcher to complete seven innings this year along with former Mission Henry Baez, the Texas League Pitcher of the Month for June who got traded to the Athletics on July 31.

On the year, Lizarraga is 3-9 with a 6.16 ERA this season in 23 games (21 starts) across 83.1 innings with 47 walks and 81 strikeouts. Lizarraga's latest start built on his gem last Sunday, Aug. 17 in Tulsa, where he threw 6.2 hitless innings. Dating back to Aug. 12, Lizarraga has twirled 14.1 consecutive scoreless innings.

Lizarraga was born in San Diego, California, but he grew up in Tijuana, Mexico. He signed with the San Diego Padres for $1 million as an international free agent in 2021. The 21-year-old spent all of 2024 with the Missions, going 5-6 with a 4.03 ERA in 21 starts across 96 innings with 42 walks and 102 strikeouts. Lizarraga became one of only four 20-year-olds to throw more than 90 innings at the Double-A level last season.

For Lizarraga, this is the fourth weekly award of his career. He earned Texas League Pitcher of the Week honors on July 18, 2024, and he won Midwest League Pitcher of the Week twice in 2023 with the High-A Fort Wayne TinCaps. The righty also won Midwest League Pitcher of the Month in Sept. of 2023. MLB Pipeline ranks Lizarraga as the No. 27 prospect in the Padres' system.

Lizarraga becomes the fourth San Antonio Mission to win a weekly Texas League award in 2025. He joins Devin Ortiz, who won the award for the week of March 31-April 6, Francisco Acuña, who won during the week of April 21-27, and Ripken Reyes, who took home the honors the week of June 9-15. Baez won his monthly award in June.

The Missions are in the homestretch of the season with a total of 18 games left, including one final home series that kicks off next Tuesday, Sept. 2 at 7:05 p.m. against the Corpus Christi Hooks, Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. For more information, call 210-675-7275, or visit samissions.com.







Texas League Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.