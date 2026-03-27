Padres Announce 2026 Missions Break Camp Roster

Published on March 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO -  The San Diego Padres have announced the break camp roster for the 2026 San Antonio Missions. The initial 29-man roster takes the field at Nelson Wolff Stadium tonight at 7:05 p.m to begin a three-game exhibition series against the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos of the Liga Mexicana de Béisbol.

"We're going to play the game the right way," said Missions manager Chris Tremie as the team arrived in San Antonio.

Ethan Salas, the 19-year-old catcher who is the second-ranked prospect in the Padres system, highlights the exciting Missions roster. Salas was initially called up to San Antonio in 2023 and began the 2025 season in San Antonio before missing most of the year due to injury. He recently homered in the Padres' Spring Breakout game against the Chicago Cubs.

"I was just really excited to be back on the field," Salas said. "I'm excited to be healthy for a full year."

Salas is closely followed on the MLB Pipeline rankings by pitcher Miguel Mendez, the third-ranked Padres prospect who electrified the Wolff Stadium crowd last August when he struck out 11 batters in his Double-A debut. Mendez is already on the Padres' 40-man roster, meaning he could be a call away from the big leagues, and he'll start the year with the Missions.

In total, six of MLB Pipeline's top 30 Padres prospects will begin the year in San Antonio. Braedon Karpathios, the undrafted free agent who has risen quickly through the system, got a taste of Double-A to end the 2025 season and he will begin the 2026 campaign in the Alamo City. Jagger Haynes, the lefty pitcher who anchored the Missions' rotation a season ago, returns as well.

Opening Day for the Missions is on Thursday, April 2 in Oklahoma against the Tulsa Drillers. The Missions' regular season home opener is Tuesday, April 7 against the Corpus Christi Hooks, Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. Tickets are on sale now online at samissions.com or over the phone at 210-675-7275. The box office at Wolff Stadium is also open on game days starting at 12 p.m. for 7:05 p.m. starts and at 10 a.m. for 1:05 p.m. starts.







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