Missions Reveal Renderings of New Downtown Ballpark

Published on March 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO -  Designated Bidders LLC, the owners of the San Antonio Missions,  are  working with the City of San Antonio, Bexar  County, Weston Urban  and  global design firm Populous to build a  multi-event facility in downtown San Antonio.  On Wednesday, April 1,  the city's Historic Design and Review Commission  (HDRC)  will  take up the development plan for this multi-use facility  in an exciting milestone for the project. 

"This community gathering place, in tandem with the adjacent mixed use residential developments, is truly the culmination of well over a decade of public and private effort to breathe vibrancy into the San Pedro Creek Culture Park," said Randy Smith, a Board Member of Designated Bidders and principal of Weston Urban, the developer of the projects to be presented to HDRC.

"It's been such a team endeavor," Smith added. "Between UTSA's campus expansion, Frost Tower, the Ballpark and our residential developments, the Creek is now an unparalleled place for all San Antonians to live, work, learn, and maybe most importantly, play. This is what our kids want. This is what our kids need."

"We're  very pleased  with how the design is progressing and we look forward to hearing the  Commission's feedback  and proceeding to the next step to finalize a project that we are sure will serve our community for generations to come," said Bruce Hill, Board Chairman of the San Antonio Missions.

Upon completion of the design phase and the HDRC's review,  financing  and scheduling for  building  the facility will  proceed.  







Texas League Stories from March 26, 2026

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