Sod Poodles Announce Townsquare Media as New Radio Partner

Published on March 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles, in conjunction with Townsquare Media, today announced a new radio partnership wherein NewsTalk 940 AM (KIXZ) becomes the new official radio home of Sod Poodles games in 2026 and beyond.

A former radio partner of the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Townsquare Media property returns to broadcast all 138 Sod Poodles games as well as any and all potential postseason contests. Beginning on Opening Day on Friday, April 3, the Sod Poodles radio call will be broadcasted live on NewsTalk 940 AM.

"We are excited to partner once again with our friends at Townsquare Media to broadcast Soddies baseball over the Texas Panhandle," said Sod Poodles President & General Manager, Tony Ensor. "There are so many things to get excited for this upcoming season at the ballpark, including the amazing talent we get to watch and tune in to every single day over the course of the summer. We can't wait to share the beauty of this game with Amarillo and our surrounding communities over the airwaves."

"We are thrilled to once again be THE home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles," said Townsquare Media Regional Director of Content, Ryan Kramer. "We're looking forward to a long partnership and bringing the Soddies to life on the air. The only thing that'll be better than listening is being at HODGETOWN."

In addition to traditional radio broadcasts, all Sod Poodles games will also be streamed live over the internet with Listen Live links available on SodPoodles.com and on newstalk940.com. Every broadcast will be streamed through the "NewsTalk 940 AM" mobile application as well.

Returning as the "Voice of the Sod Poodles" for his second full-season as the primary play-by-play caller is Denver, Colo. native, Zach Goodman. Goodman brings a unique perspective of the game to his audience as a former player at Webster University, providing enhanced insight on the action that only a select few can speak to. His father, Drew, has been the television voice of the Colorado Rockies for 25 years.

Opening Day is scheduled for Friday, April 3 with the Sod Poodles taking on the visiting Springfield Cardinals (Double-A, St. Louis Cardinals) at 7:05 p.m. to kick off a three-game set at HODGETOWN. Individual tickets start as low as $8 and can be purchased online HERE or by calling the box office. For the most up-to-date information on the Sod Poodles, visit sodpoodles.com, or follow the Sod Poodles on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.







Texas League Stories from March 26, 2026

Sod Poodles Announce Townsquare Media as New Radio Partner - Amarillo Sod Poodles

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