Drillers Announce Value Pricing Options

Published on March 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Minor league baseball has always been an affordable, family-friendly entertainment option, but the Tulsa Drillers are looking to make it even more so this season. The Drillers have announced plans to offer reduced pricing on selected tickets and numerous concessions items for every game at ONEOK Field during the upcoming 2026 season.

The Value pricing options will be available for all 69 home games.

The options begin with the Ollie's $6 Bargain Seats. For every game this season, 100 Field Reserved Seats in Section 119 will be available for just $6 each.

These seats will be available next week for purchase online at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office. These Value Tickets are available for every game on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The specials this season are not exclusive to tickets as the concession stands at ONEOK Field will also be offering a Value Menu that will be exclusive to Drillers games only. The Value Menu options will include the following individual items:

Value Ice Cream Sandwich - $2.99

Value Popcorn Box - $2.99

Value Fountain Drink (16 oz.) - $3.59

Value Hot Dog - $3.99

In addition there will be a three Value Combo/Meal options, with each one available for under $5 each. These options include:

Value Combo (Popcorn & Soft Drink) - $4.99

Value Mini Corn Dog Basket with Fries - $4.99

Value Chicken Tender Basket with Fries - $4.99

All of the items on the Drillers Value Menu will be available at all three of ONEOK Field's main concession stands.

"We strive to keep Drillers Baseball one of the most affordable entertainment options in the area, and we think these new Value offerings help us to keep that position," said General Manager Justin Gorski. "The outstanding food and beverage offerings at ONEOK Field play such a major role in the experience of ONEOK Field, and these offerings give fans an even more economical way to enjoy that experience."

The Drillers will play their 2026 home opener on Thursday, April 2 in downtown Tulsa. The opener will begin at 6:30 p.m. and it will be the first of a three-game, season-opening series with the Missions.







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