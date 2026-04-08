Walks, Big Second Inning Cost Drillers in Springfield

Published on April 8, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release









Zyhir Hope of the Tulsa Drillers

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Shanna Stafford) Zyhir Hope of the Tulsa Drillers(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Shanna Stafford)

Springfield, MO - Following a strong opening home stand, the Tulsa Drillers looked to carry that success into a six-game road trip that began on Tuesday night. Walks again proved costly for Tulsa pitchers, who issued 10 free passes, and the Springfield Cardinals took advantage with a big second inning to hand the Drillers an 8-5 loss at Hammons Field.

The loss evened the Drillers record at 2-2, while the Cardinals remained unbeaten at 4-0.

The Drillers opened the road trip by scoring in the first inning, using a leadoff walk, a double and a ground out to bring home Kendall George for a 1-0 lead.

Tulsa's lead did not last long. Making his Double-A debut, starting pitcher Payton Martin faced the minimum three batters in the bottom of the first inning, but he struggled in the second. Martin allowed two hits and issued three walks as the Cardinals took a 3-1 lead and ended the right-hander's night.

Evan Shaw relieved and gave up a bases-loaded walk and a two-run double that capped a six-run inning for the Cardinals.

The Drillers gained two runs back in the fourth that cut their deficit to 6-3, but they would get no closer. Elijah Hainline accounted for both of the fourth-inning runs with a two-RBI single.

Both teams added two more runs, but Tulsa was unable to close the gap. Springfield used RBI singles in the fourth and fifth innings, while the Drillers scored their final runs without a hit on an RBI groundout and an error in the fifth and seventh innings.

GAME NOTES

*The Drillers are now 0-8 in their last eight games at Springfield's Hammons Field. Tulsa was swept in all six regular season games last year and fell in game two of the Texas League playoffs last September.

*Martin was charged with six Springfield runs and was charged with his first loss.

*Eight of the nine Tulsa batters recorded a hit.

*Hainline and Hope each earned hits to increase their hitting streaks to four straight games. They are the only Drillers to earn a hit in all four games this season.

*Chris Newell stole his first base of 2026 in the first inning. It was his the 32nd stolen base of his Double-A career, and he remains a perfect 32-32 in stolen base attempts with the Tulsa.

*Relievers Carson Hobbs and Kelvin Ramirez combined to allow just one hit and hold the Cards scoreless over the final 3.1 innings.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will continue their six-game road series against the Cardinals on Wednesday at Hammons Field. Game two will begin at 6:35 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

TUL - LHP Luke Fox (1-0, 1.50 ERA) SPR - LHP Liam Doyle (0-0, 2.45 in 2025 at A & AA)

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Texas League Stories from April 8, 2026

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