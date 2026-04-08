Eight-Run Seventh Propels NWA to Victory in Home Opener

Published on April 8, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (3-1) used an eight-run seventh inning to defeat the Amarillo Sod Poodles (0-4) on Tuesday night at Arvest Ballpark, winning the home opener 14-2 in RHP Drew Beam's Double-A debut. The two teams continue their six-game series on Wednesday, with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

Through six frames, the Naturals hadn't scored, tallying just two hits without a walk. They broke through in the seventh in a big way. Sam Kulasingam started off the inning with a ground ball hit the other way, placed far enough to the left of second baseman Danny Serretti that it resulted in a base hit.

Four walks, two bunts and three knocks later, Kulasingam came back to the plate - once a 2-0 deficit, now a 5-2 advantage. Facing a lefty for the first time this season, the switch-hitting Kulasingam crushed a double to deep right field, hitting the top of the wall and driving in Omar Hernandez and Carson Roccaforte.

Daniel Vazquez, who moved a pair of runners over via sacrifice bunt earlier in the inning, hit a sharp grounder that deflected off LHP Carlos Rey's glove and resulted in a force out at second, which plated Dustin Dickerson and capped off an eight-run frame.

The Naturals scored six more runs the following inning, with the big swing delivered by Brett Squires. The first baseman demolished a three-run homer 111 miles-per-hour off his bat to deep right field. Squires, who went 2-for-3 with his second homer of the season and two walks, now leads the Naturals with nine RBI over the team's first four games.

Beam made his Northwest Arkansas debut on Tuesday, allowing one run in five innings. The Royals No. 12 prospect (MLB Pipeline) issued just one walk and punched out a pair of Sod Poodles, inducing five ground-ball outs. He left when the Naturals trailed 1-0 after the fifth, and RHP Zachary Cawyer (1-0) picked up the win after 1.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Dennis Colleran Jr. pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning, closing out the 14-2 victory and getting the Nats to 3-1 on the young season.

The Naturals face off against the Sod Poodles for the second of the six-game set on Wednesday at 7:05 PM CT. Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs and can play Baseball Bingo, courtesy of Indigo Sky Casino. Fans can get their tickets at NWANaturals.com for the remainder of the opening homestand.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call of all 138 games with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from April 8, 2026

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