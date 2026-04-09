Cards Fall to Tulsa Wednesday in First Loss

Published on April 8, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals dropped Wednesday night's game against the Tulsa Drillers 10-4 at Hammons Field. It was their first loss of the young 2026 season. The St. Louis affiliate now holds a 4-1 record.

DECISIONS:

W: Nick Robertson (1-0)

L: Liam Doyle (0-1)

NOTES:

Cardinals #2 ranked prospect Liam Doyle made his 2026 season debut. The first rounder struggled in his first start of the year, going 3.0 innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on eight hits. He struck out three and walked one.

Springfield tallied four runs in the bottom of the second. In the first two games of the series, the Cardinals have scored 10 of their 12 runs in the series in the second inning.

Springfield lost their first game of the year on Wednesday, snapping a four-game win streak to begin the season.

Springfield manufactures a four-run second to close the gap on Tulsa. pic.twitter.com/3RWx78OoGv - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) April 9, 2026

UP NEXT:

Thursday, April 9 at 6:35 PM vs Tulsa Drillers

SHP Jurrangelo Cijntje (1-0, 0.00) vs LHP Adam Serinowski (0-1, 12.27)

Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com, Bally Sports Live

Thirsty Thursday







Texas League Stories from April 8, 2026

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