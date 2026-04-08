Hooks Baseball Camp June 17-19 & July 8-10

Published on April 8, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Learn from future Houston Astros stars at the Hooks Baseball Camp, presented by Reliant, June 17-19 and July 8-10 at Whataburger Field.

Geared for ages 5-12, the three-day camp runs from 9 am to 12 pm. Cost is $150.

Campers will be instructed in fielding, hitting, pitching, baserunning, and being a great teammate. Instruction is led by Hooks players and coaches.

Enrollment is limited to 100 per session, so act now as reservations are made on a first-come, first-served basis.

To request a reservation, visit cchooks.com/camps or call 361-561-HOOK (4665).







Texas League Stories from April 8, 2026

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