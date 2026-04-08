RoughRiders Roll to Home Opener Win over Midland

Published on April 8, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders topped the Midland RockHounds 9-1 in the home opener at Riders Field Tuesday night to become the only remaining undefeated team in the Texas League South.

After a quick first two innings, Frisco found the game's first run and turned it into a rally in the third. Midland's starter, Kenya Huggins, walked four straight batters with one out, including John Taylor, who picked up an RBI for a 1-0 Riders lead. After Orlando Martinez singled in Dylan Dreiling, Marcus Lee Sang and Tucker Mitchell both tallied two-run singles to balloon the lead to 6-0.

From there, Frisco starter Josh Trentadue ran through four strong innings with four strikeouts before giving way to Wilian Bormie and the RoughRiders bullpen.

Frisco added runs on sacrifice flies from Taylor and Frainyer Chavez, but the big swing came from Ian Moller. With one out in the fifth inning, Moller demolished a 3-2 pitch over the home run terrace down the left field line - his first home run of the season and the first for Frisco at Riders Field in 2026.

The Riders' relievers combined to face the minimum over the final five innings of the game to seal the deal. Bormie (1-0) got the win, handing Huggins (0-1) the loss.

Notes to Know:

Frisco is still the only team in Minor League Baseball that has yet to allow an extra-base hit. All four hits for the RockHounds were singles.

Mitchell and Keyber Rodriguez both had two-hit nights and remain tied for the team and Texas League lead with eight through four games.

The Riders will be right back at it on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m., looking to match a franchise record with a fifth consecutive win to start the season. LHP Blake Townsend (0-0, -.--) will make his Frisco debut against Midland LHP Wei-En Lin (0-0, 2.70).

It is the first Wine Wednesday of the season at Riders Field, presented by Landon Winery, with wine specials through the seventh inning.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from April 8, 2026

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