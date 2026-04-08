Travs Come up Short in Pitcher's Duel Defeat

Published on April 8, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers dropped a pitcher's duel to the Wichita Wind Surge on Wednesday, 2-1. The teams combined for a total of eight hits. Wichita got their runs in the fifth inning and the Travs did not dent the scoreboard until the eighth. Blake Rambusch had two of Arkansas' hits and stole two bases as well.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas scored in the eighth on Caleb Cali's two-out RBI hit. Ruddy Gomez came out of the Wichita bullpen after that and recorded a strikeout to strand the tying and go-ahead runs.

* Hunter Fitz-Gerald doubled with one out in the ninth putting the tying run in scoring position but Gomez struck out the next two hitters to end the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Blake Rambusch: 2-3, run, 2 SB

* RHP Stefan Raeth: 2 IP, 2 BB, 5 K

News and Notes

* Raeth's five strikeouts tied a career high.

* Wichita pitchers struck out at least 15 hitters for the second consecutive game.

The series continues Thursday night with RH Ryan Hawks (0-0, 9.00) making the start for Arkansas against RH CJ. Culpepper (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is set for 6:35 pm. It is a $3 Thursday. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from April 8, 2026

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