Ned Reynolds to Call his Final Springfield Cardinals Game April 11

Published on April 8, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals have announced that longtime local media icon and Missouri Sports Hall of Famer Ned Reynolds will be calling his final Springfield Cardinals game on Saturday, April 11. The game will be available to view in Springfield, MO and surrounding areas starting at 6:00 PM on KY3.

"Ned has been a fixture of our baseball community since 2005, calling Springfield Cardinals games locally every year of our existence, including the first game we ever played on April 2, 2005 when St. Louis came to town," Cardinals General Manager Dan Reiter said. "While we'll miss him calling our games, we're excited to honor him properly one last time at the ballpark."

April 11's game against the Tulsa Drillers will feature Reynolds on play-by-play, alongside his longtime color commentary partner and former Major League pitcher Scott Bailes. Reynolds will be honored with a pre-game ceremony that includes a ceremonial first pitch and an official proclamation from the City of Springfield, represented by Springfield Mayor Jeff Schrag.

Fans in attendance for Saturday's game are invited to bring thank you cards addressed to Reynolds and drop them off at the Hammons Field Guest Relations booth. There will also be a card making station where fans can give their praise for the Hall of Famer. On-field pre-game festivities are anticipated to begin at around 5:30 PM.

"All of us at KY3 congratulate Ned on twenty-one incredible years of calling Springfield Cardinals Baseball!" Vice President and General Manager of KY3 Brian McDonough said. "As when you retired from full-time work at KY3 in 2014, the shoes needed to be filled are quite large. We wish you all the best and we will always look forward to your weekly visits to the station."

Reynolds was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2001 after over four decades of sports coverage in the Ozarks. He officially retired from KY3 in 2014, yet remained a fixture of the local sports and media scene with weekly appearances on KY3 News, through sports talk radio programming on 104.7 The Cave and 102.1 The Won FM and calling select Springfield Cardinals Baseball games. Reynolds was born in Haddonfield, NJ in 1941, graduated from Temple University in 1962, then served in the United States Navy before beginning his storied sportscasting career.

Tickets for 'Ned's Last Game' are available right now at SpringfieldCardinals.com/Tickets. For any questions, contact the Springfield Cardinals at (417) 863-0395 or [email protected] .







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