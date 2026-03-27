Springfield Cardinals Announce Special Beer Collab

Published on March 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







The Springfield Cardinals are proud to announce a collaboration with 4 By 4 Brewing Company on a team branded beer named '4 Bases.' Brewed right here in the Ozarks, '4 Bases' is a light, refreshing lager with a subtle hint of citrus to guide you through perfectly sun-soaked days and long summer nights at the ballpark.

Starting today, '4 Bases' is available for purchase at local Price Cutter grocery stores and both 4 By 4 Brewery locations in Springfield and Nixa. Fans can enjoy this new beverage at Hammons Field during Springfield Cardinals games starting on Opening Day, Tuesday, April 7.

"Launching a Springfield Cardinals branded beer is extremely exciting," said team General Manager Dan Reiter. "We worked diligently with 4 By 4 Brewing through the entire beer making process to ensure they crafted the perfect brew to sip on during perfect Ozark summers. We couldn't be happier with the result."

"Working alongside the Springfield Cardinals to create '4 Bases' has been a home run for us," Danielle Shimeall, 4 By 4 General Manager and Marketing Director, said. "We wanted a beer that fans could enjoy from the first pitch to the final out; something crisp, refreshing and easy to come back to all game long. We think we nailed it."

The 22nd season of Cardinals Baseball is set to begin in Springfield on Tuesday, April 7, when the St. Louis affiliate hosts the Los Angeles Dodgers-affiliated Tulsa Drillers at Hammons Field. Opening Day festivities include the Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks Truck Parade, a Bar-S Foods Magnet Schedule giveaway (2,000), specialty Championship Gold on-field jerseys, Taco Tuesday specials with $2 tacos and tequila drink specials (21+) and an Opening Day Fireworks show after the game. Tickets are available right now at SpringfieldCardinals.com/Tickets.







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