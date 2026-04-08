Cardinals Open Series with Win in Home Opener

Published on April 7, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals won their first home game of the 2026 season 8-5 against the Dodger-affiliate Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday night. Springfield remains undefeated four games into the year.

DECISIONS:

W: Brndt Thompson (1-0)

L: Payton Martin (0-1)

SV: Austin Love (1)

NOTES:

Cardinals #25 prospect Chen-Wei Lin made his first start of 2026. He walked four and struck out five across 2.2 innings of one run ball.

The Cardinals exploded for six runs in an eleven batter bottom of the sixth inning.

Noah Mendlinger and Miguel Ugueto tallied multi-hit games for Springfield.

Austin Love tallied his first save of the season.

At 3 hours and 21 minutes, 2026's home opener was the longest since April 8, 2022 against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (3 hours and 55 minutes). It snapped a stretch of three straight home openers of under two and a half hours.

Springfield wore specialty Championship Gold jerseys on Tuesday night in honor of the franchise's second-ever Texas League title in 2025. They will also wear them on Friday and Saturday of this homestand.

With the win, Springfield is one of two remaining undefeated teams in the Texas League this season alongside the Frisco RoughRiders.

Springfield EXPLODES for six in an eleven batter second! pic.twitter.com/GGwzVMBM4i - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) April 8, 2026

UP NEXT:

Wednesday, April 8 at 6:35 PM vs Tulsa Drillers

LHP Liam Doyle (No Record, No ERA) vs LHP Luke Fox (1-0, 1.50)

Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com, Bally Sports Live

Wiener Wednesday, Woof Wednesday







Texas League Stories from April 7, 2026

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