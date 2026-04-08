Three Homers Carry Travs to Home Opening Win

Published on April 7, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - A three home run barrage led the Arkansas Travelers to a 4-2 comeback win on Tuesday night in the home opener. Down a pair of runs before they came to bat, The Travs used a pair of solo shots from Lazaro Montes and Michael Arroyo to pull even. Connor Charping then came up with the biggest hit of the game, a two-run go-ahead homer in the last of the seventh. Arkansas pitching kept Wichita off the scoreboard for the final eight innings including four relievers combining for five shutout frames on only one hit.

Moments That Mattered

* Arroyo's tying blast in the sixth inning went to right-center field.

* An inning later, Charping put the Travs up with a no-doubter to left field, the second homer in as many innings off Alejandro Hidalgo.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Connor Charping: 2-3, run, 3B, HR, 2 RBI

* RHP Charlie Beilenson: 1.2 IP, BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* Charping's homer was just the third of his pro career.

* Reid VanScoter was the winning pitcher in his first professional appearance out of the bullpen following 68 starts.

The series continues tomorrow morning with LH Nico Tellache (0-0, 7.36) making the start for Arkansas against RH Ryan Gallagher (0-0, 4.15). First pitch is set for 11:05 am. It is a School Day and Senior Day. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from April 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.