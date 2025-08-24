Lizarraga Shines, Offense Muted as Pitcher's Duel Ends in Favor of Soddies

Published on August 23, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Taking the field in special themed jerseys to celebrate First Responder's Night at the Wolff, the San Antonio Missions (19-31, 58-61) fell to the Amarillo Sod Poodles (31-19, 63-56) by a score of 2-0 on Saturday night.

Last time Victor Lizarraga manned the hill for the Missions, the right-hander compiled 6.2 innings of no-hit baseball in Tulsa against the Drillers. Returning home Saturday evening, Lizarraga looked just as elusive while facing a potent Amarillo lineup. San Diego's No. 24 prospect set season highs in both strikeouts and innings after carving up nine Sod Poodles in seven full frames while allowing only a trio of hits.

With one away in the top of the fifth inning, Amarillo second baseman Jesus Valdez sliced a flyball into foul territory down the left field line. Charging hard to his right, left-fielder Wyatt Hoffman completely laid out to make a spectacular catch for the second out of the inning.

Ryan Och emerged out of the San Antonio bullpen to follow Lizarraga's outing as the eighth arrived. The Southpaw allowed a hit but pitched a scoreless frame to push the scoreless game to the home half of the eighth.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Missions squandered their best scoring opportunity to that point. Eli Wilson began the inning reaching second on a throwing error by Jose Fernandez. A Linares sac-bunt moved Wilson to third, and Hoffman struck a groundball to Manuel Pena who fired a ball to catcher Gavin Logan to nab Wilson at home.

Och remained on the hill for the ninth as manager Luke Montz had Garrett Hawkins warming. After the left-hander walked Pena to lead off the inning, the hard-throwing Hawkins got his name called to relieve. Amarillo subbed Jean Walters in as a pinch-runner, who moved to second after Hawkins surrendered a single to Ryan Waldschmidt. Amarillo loaded the bases after LuJames Groover walked and with Sod Poodles on all three bags, Gavin Conticello lined a double to score both Walters and Groover to take a 2-0 lead.

The 2-0 lead ended up being all Amarillo needed as San Antonio's offense peppered just two hits, a Damon Dues double in the bottom of the second and a Linares single that came in the bottom of the sixth. Landon Sims shut down the Missions in order in the bottom of the ninth to finalize the 2-0 shutout.

All jerseys worn by the Missions were auctioned off during the game to benefit PAWS4Methodist - Trauma Response Facility Dogs that serve at Methodist Hospitals around San Antonio.

UP NEXT:

The Missions and Sod Poodles wrap their six-game series on Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Right-hander Miguel Mendez (0-2, 7.53) makes his second start of the series for San Antonio while Amarillo counters with righty Alec Baker (2-3, 5.65). Tomorrow is Six Flags Kid's Day. The first 250 kids (48" & under will receive a FREE admission voucher to Six Flags Fiesta Texas. Additionally, after the game, kids are invited down to the field to run the bases. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.