Conticello Comes up Clutch as Soddies Outlast Missions

SAN ANTONIO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (63-56) defeated the San Antonio Missions (58-61), 2-0, on Saturday night at Nelson W. Wolff Stadium. Only two runs were needed in the pitcher's duel to put Amarillo back in the win column to maintain their seven-game lead in the second half.

Taking the hill for the Soddies in game five of the final series of the year against the Missions was Avery Short. The lefty missed lots of San Antonio bats to open play, tallying five strikeouts over the first three innings.

The Indiana native continued to shove, making his best showing since being activated from the injured list on July 22. He brought his strikeout total to six for the evening in the fifth. Each of the first two batters he faced in the sixth reached, advancing to second and third on a wild pitch. The southpaw escaped the jam however, stranding the go-ahead runs to finish off six shutout innings.

The Missions threatened again in the bottom of the eighth with Eli Wilson reaching third base with one away. A dribbler was hit towards third and Wilson sprinted for home, but Manuel Pena was able to make the quick toss to the plate to cut down the run and keep the game at a scoreless tie.

Each of the first three Soddies reached base to open the top of the ninth, setting up a bases loaded opportunity for Gavin Conticello who came through with a two-run double for the first runs of the ballgame by either side. Landon Sims came on to pitch the ninth and struck out the side to give Amarillo the 2-0 win.

The series concludes tomorrow with RHP Alec Baker (2-3, 5.65) and RHP Miguel Mendez (0-2, 7.53) scheduled to start.

POSTGAME NOTES

SHORT SHOVES: Turning in a quality start this evening for Amarillo was Avery Short as the lefty tossed six shutout innings, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out six...it is the 20th quality start of his professional career.

WHEN IT MATTERS MOST: Including tonight, the Sod Poodles have been held scoreless through eight innings five times this season...tonight's win was their first victory in such situations.







