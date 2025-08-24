Riders Dominate in All Facets to Drop Hooks

Published on August 23, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders took down the Corpus Christi Hooks 8-1 from Whataburger Field on Saturday night.

Frisco (24-26, 62-56) wasted no time, putting up four runs in the first inning against Corpus Christi (19-31, 40-78) starting pitcher Nic Swanson (2-3). Luis Mieses clubbed an RBI double before a balk and a Keith Jones II two-run double added on to make it 4-0.

That score held until the fourth when Aaron Zavala banged an RBI double off the right-field wall to push the lead to 5-0.

The Riders then added on again in the seventh on a Mieses RBI groundout, a wild pitch and an Elih Marrero RBI single, padding the lead at 8-0.

The Hooks plated a run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly, but Frisco pitching dominated overall. Daniel Missaki threw 4.0 shutout innings in his start with six strikeouts while Ryan Lobus (5-3) took home the win with 2.2 runless frames from the bullpen. Gerardo Carrillo turned in 1.1 perfect innings to finish the game.

Notes to know

-Frisco collected 14 hits, tying their most in the month of August.

-Frainyer Chavez collected three hits while Sebastian Walcott, Mieses, Keyber Rodriguez and Jones all added two apiece.

-With the one run allowed, Frisco lowered their league-best August ERA to 2.86.

-The Riders took a 3-2 series advantage with an opportunity at a series win on Sunday.

The RoughRiders and Hooks finished out the series at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, August 24th from Whataburger Field. RHP Jose Gonzalez (1-1, 2.25) takes the ball for the RoughRiders against RHP Alonzo Tredwell (1-0, 2.45).

