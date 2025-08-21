Springfield Falls in High-Scoring Game at Arkansas
Published on August 21, 2025 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - The Springfield Cardinals ended up on the wrong side of a high-scoring slugfest in a 10-6 loss to the Arkansas Travelers on Wednesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Joshua Baez hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, and Zach Levenson added a three-run shot in the sixth, but the Travelers hit two home runs of their own en route to tying the series.
DECISIONS:
W: Dylan File (7-4)
L: Brycen Mautz (6-3)
S: Jimmy Kingsbury (9)
NOTES:
- Brycen Mautz was unable to pitch out of the fourth inning after allowing five runs in the frame. The start broke a string of eight-straight starts allowing one-or-fewer runs.
- Levenson's three-run home run brought the Cardinals back to within one run in the sixth inning, but Springfield was unable to scratch across another run and the Travelers broke the game open again with three runs in the bottom of the eighth.
- Joshua Baez led the offense with three hits on the night.
UP NEXT:
- Springfield (30-17, 73-43) at Arkansas (22-24, 58-58)
- Thursday, August 21, 6:35 p.m. CT at Dickey-Stephens Park
- RHP Cade Winquest vs. RHP Marcelo Perez
- Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
