Drillers Continue Playoff Push with Home Series against the Hooks

Published on August 21, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

The Tulsa Drillers will continue their pursuit of a spot in the 2025 Texas League playoffs during a six-game home stand that will run from August 26-31 at ONEOK Field. The Drillers will host the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) for all six games.

Every game in the series will be a night game with the first five starting at 7:00 p.m. and the series finale on Sunday, August 31 beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The home stand will be highlighted by a pair of Fireworks Shows. The first will be News On 6 K-Hits Friday Night Fireworks on August 29. The series will conclude with another Fireworks Show on Sunday, August 31 in recognition of the Labor Day Weekend.

Other promotional nights in the home stand will include $2 Tuesday on August 26, followed by the opportunity for fans to bring their dogs to a game one final time this season with our last Bark-in-the-Park and $3 White Claw promotion of 2025 on Wednesday, August 27.

August 28 will feature a pair of promotions with Thirsty Thursday and a Drillers Hat giveaway for the first 1,000 fans.

Things will get strange for Grand Slam Saturday on August 30 with our Upside Down and Retro Hat giveaway.

The series will mark the second meeting this season between the Drillers and the Hooks. Earlier this month, Tulsa won four of six games that were played at Corpus Christi's Whataburger Field.

Individual tickets for all six games are now on sale at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

August 26-31 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks

Tuesday, August 26 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

2 NEWS OKLAHOMA $2 TUESDAY

There are only two $2 Tuesdays left this season, so make your plans now so that you don't miss out on a great night of discounts and deals at ONEOK Field! Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and COUNTRY Financial Terrace tickets for just $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), and seats in the seating bowl for only $9.18 each. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, tacos, 16-ounce soft drinks and ice cream novelties for just $2 each and can get $2 off Mazzio's Go Pizzas. In addition, Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols will be in attendance on this Tuesday and will throw a ceremonial first pitch. $2 Tuesday is presented by TulsaRecycles.com, 2 News Oklahoma and 106.1 The Twister!

TITO'S PREGAME HAPPY 2 HOUR

From 6-8 p.m., Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, will offer double vodka drinks for the price of a single. Also, Busch Light will be on sale for only $2 per serving. Tito's specials will be available at the stadium bars, and $2 Busch Lights will be served at the main concession stands.

SEASON MEMBER AMNESTY NIGHTS

During the final two home stands of the 2025 season, season ticket members can receive equal value on unused, past date tickets for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday games!

Wednesday, August 27 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

BARK IN THE PARK & $3 WHITE CLAWS

It's the final Bark in the Park and $3 White Claws Night of the season and you do not want to disappoint your fur babies and miss out! Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson Kia Lawns or the COUNTRY Financial Terrace. Dogs do not need a ticket, but they must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Fans with dog companions must enter the stadium through the Tulsa World First Base Gate or the Oil Derrick Gate.

Fans, ages 21 and over, can also enjoy $3 White Claws that will be sold on the concourse behind home plate. Bark in the Park and $3 White Claws Night is made possible by City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Veterinary Hospital, White Claw, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO.

POSTGAME DOGS RUN THE BASES

Fans are invited to stick around after the game and run the bases with their pups for one final time in 2025, courtesy of Tulsa Pets.

Thursday, August 28 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 THIRSTY THURSDAY

It's almost the weekend, and we want to help you get there with a Thirsty Thursday! Fans will be able to enjoy selected 16-ounce domestic beers and souvenir cup sodas for just $3 per serving as well as $4 Celsius energy drinks. This night will feature $3 Coors Light and Miller Lite. The discounted beers will be served at the main concession stands and in right field by the Oil Derrick Gate. The souvenir sodas and $4 Celsius will be available at the main concession stands. Thirsty Thursday is made possible by Discover Jenks, FOX23, 97.5 KMOD and AM 1430 The Buzz.

DRILLERS HAT GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans who enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a Drillers hat that features a leather patch on the front, courtesy of Discover Jenks. This one is one of our best hat giveaways ever, and you do not want to miss it!

TEACHER APPRECIATION NIGHT

With school just underway, the Drillers want to honor and thank teachers for their hard work. Every teacher who shows their School ID at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office will receive two free tickets in the Field Reserved sections on the third base side of the stadium, courtesy of Jim Glover Chevrolet.

DISCOUNT GARAGE DOOR BACKYARD $1 BEER AREA

Every Thursday this season, fans can purchase a $20 Field Reserved ticket and enjoy $1 beers in the Discount Garage Door Backyard. This Thursday will feature 12-ounce Coors Light and Miller Lite. Fans who have already purchased tickets can receive access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard by purchasing a $7 add-on ticket prior to Thursday or with a $10 add-on the day of the game. In addition, any Drillers Full-Season ticket members will have access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard on these nights at no additional cost. To purchase your $1 Beer ticket, click HERE. Space is limited so purchase your ticket before it sells out!

Friday, August 29 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWS ON 6 K-HITS FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

It's Friday so it is time to celebrate the first of two huge Fireworks Shows this weekend at ONEOK Field, presented by Gateway First Bank, News On 6 and 106.9 K-Hits!

TEXAS HILL COUNTRY FLOOD VICTIMS FUNDRAISER

The Drillers and other Texas League teams are partnering for a special silent auction with the proceeds benefitting the Hill Country Flood Victims in Texas. All TL teams, including the Drillers, will wear special-edition Hill Country jerseys for a game and all jerseys will be auctioned. There will be a selected number of Drillers jerseys available in a silent auction that will be located on the concourse behind home plate. It will begin when the gates open and close in the bottom of the seventh inning. All other Drillers jerseys will be available via an online auction.

TITO'S VODKA PREGAME HAPPY HALF HOUR

The night will begin with Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, featuring a Happy Half Hour from 6:00-6:30 p.m. Fans can enjoy Tito's double vodka drinks for the price of a single. Also, domestic beers and hard seltzers will be just $4.79 each at the main concession stands and at the Estrella Jalisco Scoreboard Bar. Ready-to-drink cocktails will be available for $5.99 each at all stadium bars during the Happy Half Hour.

Saturday, August 30 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY / UPSIDE DOWN NIGHT

Things are getting strange in Tulsa with Upside Down Night at ONEOK Field on Grand Slam Saturday presented by Delta Dental of Oklahoma, NewsChannel 8, Z104.5 The Edge, and 97.1 The Sports Animal!

DRILLERS RETRO HAT GIVEAWAY

The first 1,500 fans who enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a retro, Drillers hat. Fans can skip the line and guarantee a hat by purchasing a special $25 ticket package in the COUNTRY Financial Terrace.

Sunday, August 31 First Pitch at 6:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 5:00 p.m.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND FIREWORKS

The Drillers conclude the home stand with another colossal Fireworks Show to celebrate the Labor Day Holiday presented by Ascension St. John, NewsChannel 8 and Mix96.







