Davalillo Pitches Seven Scoreless Frames, RoughRiders Stifle RockHounds

Published on August 14, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders downed the Midland RockHounds 4-1 on Thursday night at Riders Field.

In the bottom of the first inning, Frainyer Chavez hit an RBI single to put Frisco (19-23, 57-53) ahead 1-0.

The RoughRiders later surged for three runs in the bottom of the eighth frame. Aaron Zavala uncorked a two-RBI double before Sebastian Walcott towered a bloop RBI single to center, putting Frisco ahead 4-0.

Midland (17-25, 56-55) got a run back in the top of the ninth when Jared Dickey lined an RBI double to make the score 4-1.

David Davalillo (2-2) earned the win, tying a season-high with seven innings. Gage Jump (5-4) was tagged with the loss, yielding an unearned run.

-Zavala went 1-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. He has 10 RBIs in his last nine games.

-Chavez finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. He has recorded two or more hits in 5 of his last 6 games while increasing his hitting streak to seven games.

-Davalillo tied Frisco's season-high for innings pitched in a start. The No. 7 Rangers prospect has now pitched 13.2 consecutive innings without giving up a run.

-Joey Danielson threw a scoreless relief inning, striking out two. He lowered his August ERA to 3.38 over five outings.

-Frisco has won four straight and seven of their last eight games.

The RoughRiders seek their second series win in a row against the RockHounds on Friday, August 15th at 7:05 p.m. from Riders Field.

Frisco RHP Josh Stephan (5-5, 4.95) starts against Midland RHP Chen Zhuang (5-10, 4.23).

