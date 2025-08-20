Cam Cauley's Three Homers Propels Riders to Victory

Published on August 19, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Cam Cauley hit three home runs and the Frisco RoughRiders downed the Corpus Christi Hooks 7-4.

Cauley started the scoring for Frisco (22-24, 60-54) with a solo home run on the second pitch of the game off of Astros rehabber Luis Garcia (0-1) for Corpus Christi (17-29, 39-75).

The Hooks tied it in the bottom of the inning on a Wes Clarke solo shot, but the Riders came back in the top of the second with an RBI groundout from Elih Marrero to take a 2-1 lead.

They then added on when Cauley homered again in the third and Frainyer Chavez added an RBI single to push the advantage to 4-1.

After a Trevor Austin RBI groundout for Corpus in the bottom of the third, Frisco volleyed back in the top of the fourth with a Cauley sacrifice fly and Jax Biggers scored on a throwing error to pad the lead at 6-2.

The Hooks plated a couple of runs in the bottom of the sixth against Florencio Serrano (2-2), but Frisco still led 6-4 heading into the ninth when Cauley blasted his third solo home run of the night to make it 7-4.

Ryan Lobus threw two innings out of the Frisco bullpen while Emiliano Teodo tossed a scoreless eighth with a pair of strikeouts and Gerardo Carrillo capped the night with his fifth save of the season.

Notes to know

-Cauley's three-home run game tied a franchise record for most home runs in a game, being the fifth such game in franchise history and the first since Trey Hair on May 12th, 2022 at Tulsa.

-RoughRiders have won 10 of their last 12 games and seven of their last eight games.

The RoughRiders and Hooks meet at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, August 20th from Whataburger Field for game two of the series. RHP Leandro Lopez (0-0, 2.35) takes the ball for the RoughRiders against RHP Jackson Nezuh (2-8, 5.54).

