Texas League Announces Hill Country Fundraising Program to Aid Kerry County Flood Relief

Published on August 19, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks and Texas League today announced an allied effort amongst the league's 10 clubs to raise funds to support the Ingram Little League in Ingram, Texas, and to help rebuild local fields and programs in Kerr County, Texas, that were devastated by the floods.

With support from Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers and the Nolan Ryan Foundation, the Corpus Christi Hooks and Texas League clubs have partnered to participate in a unified fundraising auction to help restore the Hill Country community.

The teams will conduct several fundraising campaigns over the following weeks, including in-stadium auctions of game used jerseys, online auctions of game used jerseys, donations of the 50/50 raffle prizes, a t-shirt sales campaign and in some markets, volunteers will be passing the boot to collect cash donations.

Immediately following the game in which each team wears the one-of-a-kind collectible jersey, all players and coaches will sign their game worn jersey to be auctioned off either that night in-stadium by live auction, or online with bids being accepted starting that evening.

"The Hooks are proud to participate in this Texas League initiative to support those affected by the unfortunate flooding events," Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard said. "We hope fans will continue supporting via the unique jersey auction opportunity that will impact those in need."

HILL COUNTRY JERSEY DATES:

Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers) - August 29

Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks) - August 29

Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) - August 29

Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers) - August 30

Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) - September 4

Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals) - September 2 or 3

Midland RockHounds (Athletics) - September 6

Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) - September 8

Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) - September 12

*The San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres) participated in a separate flood relief effort on August 9 with funds supporting the same cause*

More details on each team's individual auction and jersey date are available on their respective websites.







Texas League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.