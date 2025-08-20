Amarillo Series Opener at San Antonio Postponed

Published on August 19, 2025

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Due to inclement weather in the area, tonight's Amarillo Sod Poodles game on the road at the San Antonio Missions has been postponed.

The postponed game will be played tomorrow night beginning at 5:00 p.m. with the originally scheduled Wednesday night game following afterwards. Both games will be seven innings with game two beginning approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Stay tuned to Sod Poodles social media for updates.







