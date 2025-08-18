Ryan Waldschmidt Named Texas League Player of the Week

AMARILLO, TX - Minor League Baseball today announced that Amarillo Sod Poodles outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt is the Texas League Player of the Week for the week of August 12-17. Rated as the Diamondbacks number two prospect and the number 69 overall prospect across Major League Baseball (MLB Pipeline), Waldschmidt ranked among top Texas League talent in multiple offensive categories over Amarillo's most recent home series win against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A, Houston Astros).

In six games at HODGETOWN, Waldschmidt started all six games in center field. Over those six games, he batted an impressive .524 (11-for-21) and slugged five home runs, checking in with two separate multi-homer efforts during the stretch. Among Texas League batters for the week, he ranked first in home runs (5), RBI (11), slugging percentage (1.286), OPS (1.929), extra-base hits (6), total bases (27), and runs (10), propelling the Amarillo offense to a 4-2 series win over the Corpus Christi Hooks. He also reached base at a .643 clip, drawing seven walks over the six games at home.

Coming into the week with only one home run over his first 37 games as a Sod Poodle this season, he mashed a solo home run on August 14 to left-center field that traveled 421 feet. He checked in later that night with a three-run blast that gave him his first multi-home run game of his professional career. After crushing a two-run bomb and scoring four runs the following night in the Sod Poodles' 12-6 win, he added another multi-home performance to his game log on Saturday night with long balls in the first and ninth innings.

He is the only Amarillo batter this year to have multiple 2+ homer games and the first to go deep in three straight games since Kristian Robinson smacked one in each game he played between April 22-26 earlier this year. His five home runs over a three-game stretch are the most any Sod Poodle has had in any three-game span in club history. He also became one of two Texas League players this season to have three straight games with at least three hits (Colby Halter, Midland).

Waldschmidt is the second Sod Poodle to win Texas League Player of the Week this season and the third Sod Poodles overall to take home weekly Texas League honors this year, joining Tommy Troy (April 8-13) and Dylan Ray (April 29-May 4). Over his last 20 games (since July 24), he is batting .329 (24-for-73) with 22 runs scored, nine extra-base hits, 18 RBI and a 1.056 OPS. With 24 games remaining in the regular season, Waldschmidt's hot stretch could prove instrumental on Amarillo's run to the Texas League playoffs.

The Texas League South-leading Sod Poodles hit the road this week as they take on the San Antonio Missions (Double-A, San Diego Padres) for a six-game set beginning tomorrow night with a scheduled 7:05 p.m. first pitch. They will return to HODGETOWN next week to take on the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Double-A, Kansas City Royals) with the series beginning on August 26 at 7:05 p.m..







