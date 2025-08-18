Ixan Henderson Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

Published on August 18, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Minor League Baseball announced on Monday that LHP Ixan Henderson has been named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 11 - 17. This is the first MiLB award that he has won in his career, which began in 2023.

Following LHP Brycen Mautz's same award last week, that's now back-to-back weeks where the announced winner was a Springfield Cardinal. This marks the first time that's occurred since June 17-30, 2024 when LHP Cooper Hjerpe was named the Pitcher of the Week two weeks running.

Henderson made one start against the Wichita Wind Surge on Wednesday, August 13. He retired the first eleven batters in a row to begin the ballgame while taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning at Hammons Field. All told, the southpaw from Fresno, CA tossed 6.2 innings, surrendering one run on one hit with a walk while striking out eight batters. Those eight strikeouts came within one of matching a career-high (completed twice). The lefty currently finds himself among the top pitchers in the Texas League this season with a 2.42 ERA (2nd), eight wins (T-2nd), 103 strikeouts (T-6th), .207 BAA (2nd) and 1.11 WHIP (2nd).

The 23-year-old Henderson is in the midst of his first Double-A season after an eighth-round selection by St. Louis in 2023. The southpaw was the Friday night starter at his hometown Fresno State, where he became an All-Mountain West First Team selection both as a sophomore and junior. He's enjoyed a breakout season in 2025 to land himself as the 15th-best-ranked prospect in the organization according to MLB Pipeline. Henderson throws a four-seam fastball, changeup, cutter, slider and curveball. He was named St. Louis Organization Pitcher of the Month in April of this year.

The Cardinals are on the road this week, but return to Hammons Field for a six-game series against the Midland RockHounds beginning on August 26. Great seats are available online for exciting Cardinals Baseball:

Tuesday, August 26: Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday

Wednesday, August 27: Purina Woof Wednesday, Worship Wednesday

Thursday, August 28: Thirsty Thursday, Cashew Chickens Night

Friday, August 29: In Our Cardinals RED Era Night, Friendship Bracelet Giveaway (2,000), Louie's Version Fireworks presented by Power 96.5, Tie-Dye Jersey Auction to benefit Better Life in Recovery

Saturday, August 30: Great Southern Bank Victory Blue Jersey Giveaway (2,000), Classic Rock Fireworks, Jersey Auction to benefit Better Life in Recovery

Sunday, August 31: Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases, St. Louis Cardinals Rawlings Kids Glove Giveaway (1,000 kids, 12-and-under)







Texas League Stories from August 18, 2025

