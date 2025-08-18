Yordan Alvarez to Play Tuesday at Whataburger Field

Published on August 18, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - 2022 World Series Champion and three-time American League All-Star Yordan Alvarez is primed to appear Tuesday at Whataburger Field as the Hooks open a six-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders.

Alvarez, rehabilitating a right-hand injury, has been out of action since May 2, and is slated to serve as Corpus Christi's designated hitter on Tuesday. Click Here for tickets for call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Major League rehab appearances are subject to change without notice.

Last season, Alvarez joined Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell as the only players in Astros history to achieve 30-plus home runs in at least four consecutive seasons. Earning his third straight All-Star nod in 2024, Alvarez led the Astros by hitting .308 with 34 doubles, 35 homers, 86 RBIs, and a .959 OPS.

In 658 career Major League games, the 2019 American League Rookie of the Year has hit .295 with 152 doubles, 167 home runs, 484 RBIs, and a .959 OPS.

Alvarez, batting .294 with 12 homers and a .944 OPS in 60 postseason contests, was the American League Championship Series MVP in 2021 before leading the Astros to their second World Series title in 2022.

As a 20-year-old in 2018, Alvarez hit .325 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs, and 46 RBIs in 43 games with the Hooks.







Texas League Stories from August 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.