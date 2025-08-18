RockHounds Stifle Riders in Finale, Frisco Wins Series 5-1

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell to the Midland RockHounds 3-0 on Sunday evening from Riders Field.

In the top of the first, Jared Dickey lined an RBI double before Tommy White's RBI fielder's choice to put Midland (18-27, 57-57) ahead 2-0.

The RockHounds tacked on another run in the top of the third when Tommy White hit an RBI single, putting Midland ahead 3-0.

Yunior Tur (3-4) earned the win, pitching 5.2 shutout innings. Jose Gonzalez (1-1) was tagged with the loss, yielding three earned runs.

Shohei Tomioka tallied his 10th save, striking out two Frisco (21-24, 59-54) batters.

Notes to know

-Luis Mieses went 1-for-3, recording Frisco's only hit of the game.

-Despite Gonzalez being tagged with the loss, he both tied his season-high and set his Double-A high with 7.0 innings pitched. In addition, he retired the final 12 batters he faced and became the third Riders arm to record a start of at least 6.1 frames in the series.

-Wilian Bormie struck out two in a scoreless relief inning, his first two-strikeout outing at the Double-A level.

-Joey Danielson pitched a scoreless relief inning, finishing the series with two runless frames.

-The loss snapped Frisco's six-game winning streak. RoughRiders have won nine of their last 11 games

After a day off, the RoughRiders travel to Corpus Christi to take on the Hooks from Whataburger Field. The six-game series begins on Tuesday, August 19th at 6:35 p.m.

