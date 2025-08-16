Zavala's Walk-Off Home Run Powers Riders over RockHounds

Published on August 15, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders edged out the Midland RockHounds 3-2 on Friday night at Riders Field.

In the top of the third, Midland (17-26, 56-56) scored first when Joshua Kuroda-Grauer drove an RBI double to put the RockHounds ahead 1-0.

Frisco (20-23, 58-53) responded by taking the lead in the bottom of the third. Frainyer Chavez lined a solo home run before Keith Jones II drove an RBI double to give Frisco a 2-1 advantage.

In the top of the seventh, Cole Conn tied the game on an RBI single, 2-2.

Aaron Zavala then delivered a walk-off home run to left center in the bottom of the ninth to clinch a 3-2 victory for Frisco.

Avery Weems (2-1) earned the win, striking out the one RockHounds batter he faced. Domingo Robles (0-3) was tagged with the loss, yielding the walk-off home run in the ninth.

Notes to know

-Josh Stephan pitched 6.1 innings in his start, limiting Midland to just two runs. He tabbed his longest start since his seven-inning outing on June 19.

-Emiliano Teodo pitched 1.2 scoreless out of the bullpen, retiring all five batters that he faced.

-Zavala finished 3-for-5 at the plate. He has recorded hits in six of his last seven games.

-Chavez extended his hitting streak to eight games, finishing 1-for-3 with a home run.

-Frisco has won five straight and eight of their last nine games.

With a series win secured, The RoughRiders continue their series against the RockHounds on Saturday, August 16th at 7:05 p.m. from Riders Field. Frisco RHP Jose Corniell (0-1, 0.00) starts against Midland RHP Braden Nett (6-4, 3.54).

Promotions at Riders Field include Aug-Toberfest presented by Total Wine, sampling inside the ballpark and Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane's.

Tune into the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.