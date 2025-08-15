Naturals' 14 Hits Fuel 8-6 Win over Travelers

SPRINGDALE, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals' (55-56, 22-20) offense tallied 14 hits and featured seven individuals with multiple trips to the base paths in an 8-6 win over the Arkansas Travelers (55-56, 20-22). The in-state rivals continue their series on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas, with a 7:05 PM start.

The Travelers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, and held the lead until the bottom of the third inning. Julio Rodriguez led off with a double and moved to third on a Rudy Martin bunt. Gavin Cross plated Rodriguez with a single and Brett Squires advanced him to second base after being hit by a pitch. Javier Vaz scored Cross and advanced Squires to third on a single and Colton Becker cleared the bases with a two-run triple. Spencer Nivens capped off the offensive flurry in the third with a single that brought in Becker and made it a 5-1 game in favor of Northwest Arkansas.

Arkansas added two runs in the top of the fourth which cut into the Naturals' lead and made it a 5-3 game. However, in the home half of the frame, Martin doubled and stole third. He scored on Carson Roccaforte's single and extended the Nats' lead, 6-3.

Mariners' number three prospect, Lazaro Montes, hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning. The shot cut the Northwest Arkansas lead to one, but again, the Nats had an answer, this time in the sixth. Rodriguez led off with a single, Martin reached on an infield base knock, and Roccaforte hit a single of his own to load the bases. Squires' two-run double plated Rodriguez and Martin, and put the Naturals up 8-5.

The Travelers added one run in the eighth inning, but Jonathan Heasley and Ben Sears shut down any comeback efforts on the mound. The Northwest Arkansas Naturals held on to take down the Arkansas Travelers by a final score of 8-6. Six different Naturals had RBI, seven reached multiple times, and the offensive explosion secured NWA a share of the series at its halfway point.

