Wind Surge Quieted by Cardinals

Published on August 15, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (August 14, 2025)-Kaelen Culpepper hit his ninth Double-A home run in an 8-1 loss by the Wichita Wind Surge to the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field. The defeat is the fourth in a row for Wichita.

Chase Davis smoked a line drive solo home run off the right field foul pole on the first pitch of the bottom of the first. Joshua Baez pulled another solo blast onto the berm in left center to give the Cardinals an early 2-0 lead.

Culpepper yanked a solo shot of his own, #9 with the Wind Surge, out toward left center to cut the Springfield lead in half in the top of the third.

The Cardinals put together a five-run home half of the fourth inning on six hits and an error, sending 10 hitters to the plate in the frame. Zach Levenson and Ramon Mendoza hit back-to-back jacks with a respective two-run round-tripper and solo swat. An infield error and a run-scoring single to left by Noah Mendlinger pushed Springfield up to a 7-1 advantage.

Mike Paredes gave up just an unearned run over two hits with four strikeouts over three and two-thirds innings to continue a dominant season and help out Wichita's bullpen heading into the weekend portion of the series.

Brody Moore singled to center to drive in Mendoza and give the Cardinals a seven-run cushion in the bottom of the eighth, which would carry toward an 8-1 final score.

Alejandro Hidalgo took his second loss with the Wind Surge, giving up six earned runs on seven hits with three strikeouts over three and one-third innings pitched.

POSTGAME NOTES

Kala'i Rosario is up to a 12 Game On Base Streak, working three walks tonight.

Kala'i Rosario has 24 steals, second by a player on the team this season (Kyler Fedko, 26).

Kaelen Culpepper has nine home runs with Wichita and 18 overall long balls in his first full pro season in 2025 between the Wind Surge and High-A Cedar Rapids.

Mike Paredes held Springfield to an unearned run over three and two-thirds innings, putting him at third in the Texas League in ERA (2.54).

No Wichita batter has tallied multiple hits in a game so far this series.

The Wind Surge continue the series with the Springfield Cardinals on August 15 at 7:05 PM. Wichita returns to Equity Bank Park for its final homestand of the season, starting with the Arkansas Travelers on August 26. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.







