Cali and Montes Go Deep in Defeat

Published on August 15, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Springdale, AR - Caleb Cali and Lazaro Montes both hit two-run home runs but the Arkansas Travelers were knocked off by the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 8-6 on Thursday night. The Travs scored the game's first run but the Naturals gained control and never trailed after scoring five times in the third inning. Dylan File took the loss, lasting just three innings. Marlin Willis was the winner out of the Naturals bullpen after he dealt 2.1 scoreless innings. Montes reached base three times on the night with two hits, including the homer, as well as a walk.

Moments That Mattered

* All five of the Naturals third inning runs came with two out.

* Down by three, the Travs drew consecutive walks to open the seventh inning but the next three hitters were retired in succession without the baserunners moving.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Lazaro Montes: 2-4, BB, run, HR, 2 RBI

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 2-4, 2 runs, 2B

News and Notes

* The home run was the 26th of the year for Montes overall, fourth most in minor league baseball.

* This marks the second time this season the Travs have lost four or more games after dropping five straight from May 23-28.

The series continues on Friday night with righty Marcelo Perez (2-2, 4.29) making the start for Arkansas against lefty Hunter Patteson (2-0, 3.80). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







