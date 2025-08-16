Sod Poodles Claim Slug Fest

Published on August 15, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







AMARILLO - Caleb Roberts doubled twice and belted a grand slam to plate seven runs Friday night, leading the Sod Poodles to a 12-6 triumph before 5,484 fans at Hodgetown.

Corpus Christi clubbed four home runs, including back-to-back long balls by John Garcia and Lucas Spence to start the fifth.

John Garcia launches it to left and it is OUTTA HERE! pic.twitter.com/9RWJxTN82I - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) August 16, 2025

Lucas Spence hits back-to-back HOME RUNS for the Hooks! pic.twitter.com/tnKrnegEaw - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) August 16, 2025

Jeron Williams' lead-off homer in the sixth made it an 8-5 ballgame but Amarillo padded its edge with two-spots in the sixth and seventh.

Williams, who lifted a sac fly in the second to take advantage of a Joseph Sullivan and Will Bush double, is 4-for-8 with six RBIs over his last two games.

Zach Cole, riding an eight-game hit streak, went deep with two away in the ninth for his 14th home run of the season.

ITS GONE! Jeron Williams hits it out of the park! pic.twitter.com/w8pjwvJCsY - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) August 16, 2025

Anderson Bido and Tyler Guilfoil both authored 1 2/3 scoreless innings from the Corpus Christi bullpen.

Amilar Chirinos retired the first four he faced before allowing a two-run homer to Ryan Waldschmidt in the seventh. Waldschmidt enters Saturday having reached safely in eight of his last nine plate appearances, including three round-trippers.







Texas League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.