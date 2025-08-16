Sod Poodles Claim Slug Fest
Published on August 15, 2025 under Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
AMARILLO - Caleb Roberts doubled twice and belted a grand slam to plate seven runs Friday night, leading the Sod Poodles to a 12-6 triumph before 5,484 fans at Hodgetown.
Corpus Christi clubbed four home runs, including back-to-back long balls by John Garcia and Lucas Spence to start the fifth.
Jeron Williams' lead-off homer in the sixth made it an 8-5 ballgame but Amarillo padded its edge with two-spots in the sixth and seventh.
Williams, who lifted a sac fly in the second to take advantage of a Joseph Sullivan and Will Bush double, is 4-for-8 with six RBIs over his last two games.
Zach Cole, riding an eight-game hit streak, went deep with two away in the ninth for his 14th home run of the season.
Anderson Bido and Tyler Guilfoil both authored 1 2/3 scoreless innings from the Corpus Christi bullpen.
Amilar Chirinos retired the first four he faced before allowing a two-run homer to Ryan Waldschmidt in the seventh. Waldschmidt enters Saturday having reached safely in eight of his last nine plate appearances, including three round-trippers.
