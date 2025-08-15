Hooks Stymie Sod Poodles

Published on August 15, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO - Jeron Williams and Luiz Baez teamed for seven RBIs Thursday night and the Hooks withstood an eighth-inning surge by the Sod Poodles to win, 9-8, before 4,436 fans at Hodgetown.

Baez, who reached base four times as part of a 3-for-4 day, put Corpus Christi on the board with a two-run double down the right-field line in the fourth.

The Hooks added four in the seventh on consecutive RBI doubles by Garret Guillemette and Will Bush, and run-scoring singles by Williams and Baez.

Williams, en route to a Double-A best four RBIs, cleared the bases in the seventh with a three-run double to put CC up, 9-1.

Jackson Nezuh, on for the fifth time since a two-month stint on the IL, picked up the triumph for the Hooks, permitting one run on three hits and one walk over five innings. It marked Nezuh's longest outing since late May.

Joey Mancini stranded three singles over his first two innings but allowed the first seven to reach in the eighth, including a pair of home runs.

Railin Perez permitted two of three inherited runners to score on a walk and groundout, but managed to end the inning with the Hooks up by a run.

Perez then sidestepped a lead-off single in the ninth to fashion his first Double-A save.







