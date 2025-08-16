Roberts Tallies Seven RBI in Soddies' Offensive Outburst

Published on August 15, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (59-53) defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks (38-73), 12-6, on Friday night at HODGETOWN. The Soddies earn their third win of the series as the top three Amarillo batters combined for nine runs scored in the contest.

The Soddies opened the game on a strong note, posting a four-run inning in the first. Each of the first three Amarillo batters reached base with LuJames Groover driving in the first run of the night on his single to right. Two runs were scored on errors and an RBI double off the bat of Caleb Roberts capped the inning's scoring.

Corpus Christi plated a run in both the second and fourth in plate appearances that resulted in outs to cut the deficit in half. Amarillo answered to extend the lead to six in the home half of the fourth as Roberts hit Amarillo's first grand slam of the year, putting the Sod Poodles up by an 8-2 score.

Back-to-back home runs from John Garcia and Lucas Spence in the fifth saw the Hooks creep back into the game. Corpus Christi followed it up with a Jeron Williams solo blast in the next frame.

With the bases full of Sod Poodles in the bottom of the sixth, Roberts doubled home his sixth and seventh RBI of the night, narrowly missing his second grand slam of the game as the ball hit off the wall in left-center for the five-run lead. Ryan Waldschmidt reached for the fifth time in the seventh by way of a two-run bomb to left, capping the Amarillo scoring as they earned the 12-6 win.

LHP Avery Short (3-4, 4.31) and RHP James Hicks (0-3, 6.86) will toe the rubber at 7:05 p.m. in game five of the series tomorrow.

POSTGAME NOTES

ROCKET MAN: Driving in seven runs tonight was Caleb Roberts as the right fielder hit two doubles and a grand slam...the first grand slam by an Amarillo batter this season...becomes the second Amarillo hitter all-time to record three extra base hits and seven RBI in a single game (A.J. Vukovich, 7/3/23).

WHERE'S WALDY? Reaching base five times tonight was Ryan Waldschmidt ...he also scored four runs tonight, the second time a Soddie has done so this year (Roberts, 6/27).







