Springfield's Eight-Game Win Streak Snapped Friday
Published on August 15, 2025 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals dropped Friday night's game to the Wichita Wind Surge 7-2 for their first loss of the series. It was the first time in the six-game set that the Wind Surge had more two runs in a game after being limited to just two runs on three hits on Wednesday and Thursday.
DECISIONS:
W: Ryan Gallagher (2-0)
L: Cade Winquest (2-1)
S: Kade Bragg (1)
Leonardo Bernal drops one in the corner for a double and Springfield has trimmed the lead in half. pic.twitter.com/RCtryRqZ2K - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) August 16, 2025
NOTES:
Jeremy Rivas extended his hitting streak to eight straight games with an RBI single in the sixth.
Leonardo Bernal brought home the only other Springfield run with a double after Rivas.
Springfield's eight-game win streak ended on Friday. It's the second time this year they've won eight straight games (July 6-18).
Chase Davis threw out Andrew Cossetti to end the third inning. It was his fifth outfield assist this season, tied for the most on the club in 2025.
UP NEXT:
Saturday, August 16, 6:35 PM CT at Hammons Field vs Wichita Wind Surge
Halfway to Valentine's Day, Vision Clinic Quinn Mathews Strikeout King Bobblehead Giveaway, Ultimate Date Night, Singles Night
Broadcast: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, springfieldcardinals.com, MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live
