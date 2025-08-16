Springfield's Eight-Game Win Streak Snapped Friday

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals dropped Friday night's game to the Wichita Wind Surge 7-2 for their first loss of the series. It was the first time in the six-game set that the Wind Surge had more two runs in a game after being limited to just two runs on three hits on Wednesday and Thursday.

DECISIONS:

W: Ryan Gallagher (2-0)

L: Cade Winquest (2-1)

S: Kade Bragg (1)

NOTES:

Jeremy Rivas extended his hitting streak to eight straight games with an RBI single in the sixth.

Leonardo Bernal brought home the only other Springfield run with a double after Rivas.

Springfield's eight-game win streak ended on Friday. It's the second time this year they've won eight straight games (July 6-18).

Chase Davis threw out Andrew Cossetti to end the third inning. It was his fifth outfield assist this season, tied for the most on the club in 2025.

UP NEXT:

Saturday, August 16, 6:35 PM CT at Hammons Field vs Wichita Wind Surge

Halfway to Valentine's Day, Vision Clinic Quinn Mathews Strikeout King Bobblehead Giveaway, Ultimate Date Night, Singles Night

Broadcast: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, springfieldcardinals.com, MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live







