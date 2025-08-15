Springfield Wins Eighth Straight with Four Homers
Published on August 15, 2025 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals won their eighth straight game with an 8-1 victory over the Wichita Wind Surge. Chase Davis, Joshua Baez, Zach Levenson and Ramon Mendoza all went deep in the victory. The franchise's consecutive win record is nine, set in 2024.
DECISIONS:
W: Brycen Mautz (6-2)
L: Alejandro Hidalgo (0-2)
You like back to back jacks? We do. Ramon Mendoza hits our fourth homer of the night! pic.twitter.com/hn93N37L6b - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) August 15, 2025
NOTES:
Springfield matched a season-high with four home runs.
Chase Davis homered on the first pitch of the bottom of the first.
Brycen Mautz surrendered one run on a solo homer in the third inning, his eighth game of one run allowed or less.
UP NEXT:
Thursday, August 14, 7:05 PM CT at Hammons Field vs Wichita Wind Surge
Faith and Family Night, Postgame Concert with Austin French presented by The Wind, Fans on Field Fireworks
Broadcast: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, springfieldcardinals.com, MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live
Texas League Stories from August 15, 2025
- Hooks Stymie Sod Poodles - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Soddies Comeback Attempt Falls Short in Loss to Hooks - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Cali and Montes Go Deep in Defeat - Arkansas Travelers
- Springfield Wins Eighth Straight with Four Homers - Springfield Cardinals
- Wind Surge Quieted by Cardinals - Wichita Wind Surge
- Naturals' 14 Hits Fuel 8-6 Win over Travelers - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories
- Springfield Wins Eighth Straight with Four Homers
- Ixan Henderson Flirts with No-Hitter in Cardinals Win
- Former MSU Bear Brandt Thompson Returns to Hammons Field as Professional
- Brycen Mautz Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for Second Time in 2025
- Bernal Ties It in Ninth, Cards Win It in 10