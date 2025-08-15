Springfield Wins Eighth Straight with Four Homers

Published on August 15, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals won their eighth straight game with an 8-1 victory over the Wichita Wind Surge. Chase Davis, Joshua Baez, Zach Levenson and Ramon Mendoza all went deep in the victory. The franchise's consecutive win record is nine, set in 2024.

DECISIONS:

W: Brycen Mautz (6-2)

L: Alejandro Hidalgo (0-2)

You like back to back jacks? We do. Ramon Mendoza hits our fourth homer of the night! pic.twitter.com/hn93N37L6b - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) August 15, 2025

NOTES:

Springfield matched a season-high with four home runs.

Chase Davis homered on the first pitch of the bottom of the first.

Brycen Mautz surrendered one run on a solo homer in the third inning, his eighth game of one run allowed or less.

UP NEXT:

Thursday, August 14, 7:05 PM CT at Hammons Field vs Wichita Wind Surge

Faith and Family Night, Postgame Concert with Austin French presented by The Wind, Fans on Field Fireworks

Broadcast: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, springfieldcardinals.com, MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live







Texas League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.