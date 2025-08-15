Soddies Comeback Attempt Falls Short in Loss to Hooks

AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (58-53) fell to the Corpus Christi Hooks (38-72), 9-8, on Thursday night at HODGETOWN. After finding themselves eight runs down, the Soddies came almost all the way back in a valiant comeback attempt, but fall one run short.

Both starters went back-and-forth through the first three innings to open play this evening as each team was held off the board.

The Hooks scratched the first run of the game in the fourth with a Luis Baez two-run double down the right field line. Amarillo responded with a 421-foot solo blast off the bat of Ryan Waldschmidt to cut the Sod Poodles' deficit in half.

Corpus Christi posted a four-run seventh inning using consecutive RBI doubles from Garret Guillemette and Will Bush. Jeron Williams and Baez also contributed run-scoring knocks. The visitors tacked on three more in the eighth via a Williams bases-clearing double to give themselves and eight-run lead,

Amarillo fought back in the home half of the eighth as each of the first seven Soddies reached base to open the inning. Waldschmidt smacked his second homer of the night, a three-run blast. Ben McLaughlin added a two-run homer in the seven-run eighth as well. Jean Walters'second walk of the inning came with the bases loaded to bring Amarillo within a run, but the comeback attempt would halt there as the Sod Poodles fell 9-8 to the Hooks.

The series continues Friday with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch. Amarillo will send RHP Jimmy Endersby (4-2, 2.27) to the mound while Corpus Christi counters with LHP Trey Dombroski (6-5, 3.74).

POSTGAME NOTES

WHERE'S WALDY?: Turning in a three-hit effort this evening was Ryan Waldschmidt went deep twice and drove in four runs...his first multi-homer game of his professional career...his third 4+ RBI performance in his professional career.

MANNY MANIA: Checking in with three hits tonight was Manuel Pena as the designated hitter ripped three singles...he has seven hits in the current series (.538 BA) and back-to-back three-hit efforts.







