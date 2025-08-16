Offense Stifled in Springdale

Springdale, AR - The Arkansas Travelers were shut out by the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 2-0 on Friday night. The Travs offense collected just two hits on the night. Both of the game's runs came in the fifth inning after Marcelo Perez had held the Naturals without a hit for the first 4.2 frames. Perez took the loss while Hunter Patteson went five innings to pick up the win and Ryan Ramsey threw the final four innings to earn a save.

Moments That Mattered

* Michael Arroyo led off the game with a hit and stole second base but the next 14 Travs batters were retired.

* Four straight Naturals reached with two out in the fifth inning. An infield single loaded the bases before Gavin Cross lined a ball off the glove of a leaping Colt Emerson at shortstop to plate the game's only runs.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP Marcelo Perez: L, 4.2 IP, H, 2 R, 5 BB, 2 K

* RHP Stefan Raeth: IP, 2 K

News and Notes

* It was the Travs' fifth straight loss, matching a season high and their eighth in the past nine games. They were shutout for the sixth time this season but first on the road.

* Brock Rodden went on the Injured List prior to the game and Hogan Windish was activated from the Development List.

The series continues on Saturday night with switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje (0-0, 5.40) making the start for Arkansas against lefty Frank Mozzicato (2-3, 7.87). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







