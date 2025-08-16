Drillers Overcome Four-Run First Inning Deficit to Deal Missions Their Ninth Straight Loss

TULSA, OK - The San Antonio Missions (16-27, 55-57) batted around in the first inning and jumped ahead 4-0, but the Tulsa Drillers (26-17, 52-60) came all the way back to win 8-5, handing San Antonio their ninth consecutive loss. The Missions stranded 13 runners on base for the second straight night, went 5-17 with runners in scoring position and hit into four double plays.

Neither starter made it out of the first inning as Roque Gutierrez and Jagger Haynes struggled mightily for Tulsa and San Antonio respectively. Jared Kollar pitched all the way into the sixth and held a lead that long for the Missions, but the Drillers pegged Kollar for three tallies in the sixth to tag him with the loss. Jacob Meador, one of five Drillers relievers, snagged the win, and Carson Hobbs took home the save.

Things got off to a great start for the Missions against Gutierrez. Ripken Reyes led the game off with a walk, and after Romeo Sanabria popped up, five of the next six Missions-Francisco Acuña, Albert Fabian, Marcos Castañon, Moisčs Gņmez and Oswaldo Linares-singled up the middle to give the Missions a 4-0 lead. San Antonio batted around and knocked Gutierrez out after he recorded just two outs.

Despite gaining a promising 4-0 advantage, Haynes failed to provide a shutdown inning. A triple and two walks loaded the bases for Tulsa, and with two away, Yeiner Fernandez slapped a bases-clearing double to the right-center field gap. This not only brought Tulsa to within one almost instantly but also sent Haynes to the dugout before the first inning ended, meaning both starters left the game with just two outs in their pockets.

Kollar entered to get the final out of the first inning for San Antonio, and he steadied things by setting down the first seven men he faced. He did get into some trouble by allowing two to reach in both the fourth and fifth frames, but double plays helped him escape both situations.

Meanwhile, San Antonio applied pressure consistently, but they kept falling short of cashing in. With a runner on third and one out in the third, Linarez rifled a ball that the third baseman Nevin dove to catch, and his momentum let him fall right on the bag to end the inning with the unassisted double play. In the fourth, three walks loaded the bases for the Missions, but Livan Reinoso got Castañon to punch out for the final out of the inning.

San Antonio finally added a run in the sixth when Fabian singled home Sanabria off Meador. Looking for more as the corners were covered, Castañon bounced into a remarkably turned 5-4-3 double play. This limited the Missons to just one run, but they did lead 5-3.

Kollar began the sixth with an out, but things fell apart from there. Damon Keith singled and Fernandez walked, setting the stage for Griffin Lockwood-Powell. The tall first baseman elevated a ball to left-center field, which fell before center fielder Damon Dues could reach it. Keith didn't get a good read, but the trail runner, Fernandez, did, so both runners slid into home almost simultaneously to tie the game. On the very next pitch, Taylor Young smoked a double beyond the reach of Wyatt Hoffman in left field, catapulting Tulsa ahead 6-5. Reliever Ryan Och completed the inning with two strikeouts, but the damage was done.

Two more runners reached for the Missions in the seventh, making the Drillers bring in Christian Suarez. The lefty forced Hoffman to chop into another twin-killing-the fourth of the evening for San Antonio-bringing Tulsa right back to the plate.

Och stayed on for the Missions, and he stood an out away from leaving runners at the corners before uncorking a wild pitch that brought home Zach Ehrhard. Then on a grounder to third, Castañon's low throw to first couldn't be picked by Sanabria, so Keith scored on the error. Andrew Moore came in and walked one before getting Young to groundout, but after seven, Tulsa led 8-5.

The Missions mounted one final rally off Suarez in the eighth. Acuña and Fabian each singled, bringing Castañon to the plate as the tying run. The third baseman rolled one to his counterpart, Nevin, who threw across the diamond to terminate the threat.

Hobbs marked the fifth and final reliever for the Drillers. He worked around a single to wrap up the ninth and the 8-5 win for the Drillers.

The Missions and Drillers continue their six-game series in Tulsa on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Righty Enmanuel Pinales (6-5, 5.85) of San Antonio faces lefty Jackson Ferris (7-6, 4.05) for Tulsa. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







